Nasdaq‑100 Index® Methodology Update: Why Now, and What It Means

Keeping Pace with the Market Is What Great Benchmarks Do

Public markets are evolving, reshaping how and when companies enter the public sphere — and raising new expectations for the benchmarks that track them. As company size, ownership structures, and public market dynamics change, index methodologies must evolve to remain clear, predictable, and investable.

On May 1, 2026, Nasdaq Global Indexes implemented targeted updates to the Nasdaq-100 Index methodology following a formal public consultation with market participants. The changes reflect the participants’ response to our consultation and a measured response to structural shifts in public markets, while preserving the index’s core objective of being representative of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies.

We spoke with Emily Spurling, Global Head of Index at Nasdaq Global Indexes, about what changed, why now, and how Nasdaq approaches index governance in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Q: The Nasdaq‑100 methodology was recently updated. Before we get into the specifics — what's the broader market context that made these changes necessary?

Emily Spurling: Public markets have evolved significantly over the past decade, as companies stay private longer, list at larger scale, and come to market with more complex ownership and share structures. Prior regulatory changes, alongside greater private market liquidity and improved data and analyst coverage, have shaped how and when companies enter the public markets.

At the same time, multi-class share structures have become more prevalent, and many newly public companies globally list with relatively low public floats as large ownership stakes remain with founders, employees, and pre-IPO investors. These companies often arrive with institutionalscale investor bases before their first day of trading.

For an index like the Nasdaq‑100, the question is whether the methodology keeps pace with those changes while remaining transparent, predictable, and investable. Under the prior rules, a company could be among the largest in the U.S. and still remain outside the index for months after coming to market despite having completed the seasoning period. The consultation was about ensuring the Nasdaq‑100 continues to reflect the market it is designed to measure, as market structure evolves.

Q: Walk us through the governance process behind these changes. How does Nasdaq approach updating a methodology this significant?

Emily Spurling: Index governance is foundational to how we operate. The Nasdaq‑100 is governed by a transparent, rules‑based methodology, and any significant update follows a formal public consultation process aligned with the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

For this update, we published proposed changes, solicited feedback from a broad range of stakeholders — including asset managers, institutional portfolio managers, and investors — and incorporated that input directly into the final methodology. One clear example is the float‑based weight cap: we initially proposed a five‑times cap, but stakeholder feedback led us to adopt an even more conservative three‑times cap.

The final updates also consolidated several legacy and ad hoc processes into scheduled quarterly events, improving predictability and reducing the need for intra‑quarter adjustments. Taken together, the process and outcome reflect the kind of disciplined, transparent governance required to maintain trust in a critical benchmark over time.

Q: What are the key changes investors should understand?

Emily Spurling: The updates focus on three areas, each reflecting how markets have evolved.

First, eligibility and company size. As multi‑class share structures have become more common, we now consider both listed and unlisted shares when determining eligibility and ranking. This allows the index to reflect a company's full economic size, while index weighting remains based solely on listed shares. This change affects who qualifies for inclusion, not how constituents are weighted.

Second, how and when companies enter the index. Under the prior methodology, the annual December reconstitution served as the primary entry point for new constituents. The updated framework introduces a rank-based quarterly review process in March, June, and September, each serving as a regular checkpoint where constituents that no longer meet ranking thresholds can be removed, making way for new entrants that are more representative. This gives the index more structured opportunities to reflect changes in the market rather than waiting for a single annual event.

For the very largest new listings, those that rank within the top 40 of current Nasdaq‑100 constituents by Full Market Capitalization, there is also a Fast Entry pathway. These companies are evaluated on their seventh trading day and, if eligible, added shortly thereafter, with all existing liquidity requirements still applying. The quarterly rebalance handles the broader population of eligible companies; Fast Entry ensures the index can respond in a timely way when a company of significant scale enters the public market.

Third, alignment between index weight and tradable float.We’ve introduced an additional capping mechanism that limits the initial weight of lower float securities up to 33 1/3% float. As their float increases over time, their weights will also increase proportionally. This not only preserves investability, but also mitigates the risk of a single-entry point, because the index will effectively add those securities in multiple tranches over time. This replaces the prior 10% minimumfloat rule with a more graduated, predictable approach and further limits weighting of lower float securities within the index up to 33⅓% float.

Taken together, these updates bring the methodology in line with how public markets function today, modernizing how the index adds and weights constituents while preserving its core objective.

Q: With all of these updates, what isn't changing about the Nasdaq‑100?

Emily Spurling: The objective. The Nasdaq-100 is designed to represent 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies, and that hasn’t changed. These updates refine how the methodology achieves that objective so it continues to reflect today’s market structure.

That matters because the Nasdaq‑100 underpins a global ecosystem of index‑linked products across ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, and other vehicles. For any marquee benchmark with that type of reach, the methodology needs to be durable, predictable, and capable of evolving as markets change. The Nasdaq‑100 is being refined, as well‑governed benchmarks should be.

Q: Some critics have raised concerns that these changes could expose passive investors to outsized risk in low-float stocks. How do you think about that?

Emily Spurling: That concern is precisely what the float‑based weight cap is designed to address. Under the prior methodology, once a company crossed the 10% minimum float threshold, it entered the index at its full listed market capitalization, regardless of how limited the tradable share supply actually was. That created sharp breakpoints that weren’t well aligned with tradable reality.

The updated approach introduces a graduated framework. For companies with a free float below 33⅓%, index weight is based on a fraction of the company’s market capitalization, increasing proportionally as float rises. Once float exceeds that threshold, the company is represented at full listed market capitalization. This ensures index weight scales with available supply rather than flipping abruptly on or off.

Importantly, this outcome reflects stakeholder feedback. We originally proposed a different level cap, and the consultation process resulted in an even more conservative approach. That’s governance working as intended — balancing representativeness with risk management for investors tracking the benchmark.

Q: The Nasdaq‑100 underpins a large global ecosystem of products. How does Nasdaq think about its responsibility as an index provider?

Emily Spurling: We think about it constantly. The Nasdaq‑100 sits at the center of a global ecosystem of ETFs, mutual funds, derivatives, and other products, and that scale carries real responsibility. Our role is to ensure the methodology reflects how markets function today, while remaining transparent, predictable, and well governed.

That means evolving the rules when market structure changes, but doing so carefully, through public consultation, and with clear implementation timelines. This process isn’t unique to Nasdaq. Across the index industry, providers are independently updating reconstitution schedules, free‑float treatments, and inclusion timelines in response to the same structural shifts in public markets.

Ultimately, our responsibility is straightforward: to ensure the Nasdaq-100 continues to meet its stated objective of representing 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies.

Q: The updated methodology went live on May 1. What should investors expect from here?

Emily Spurling: The updated methodology is now in effect, with the first quarterly rebalance under the new rules scheduled for June 22. That’s when several of the changes, including updated eligibility calculations and the rank‑based quarterly review process, will be applied for the first time.

Moving to a more structured, quarterly framework improves predictability and operational efficiency for investors tracking the index, giving portfolio managers a clearer roadmap for upcoming changes. Beyond that, our role remains ongoing: monitoring market evolution, listening to stakeholder feedback, and ensuring the methodology continues to keep pace with the market it is designed to measure.

Learn more about the changes: