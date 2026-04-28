How the Nasdaq-100 Became More than an Index

When the Nasdaq-100 index® (NDX®) launched in 1985, it was a niche benchmark tracking scrappy technology innovators that weren't well represented elsewhere in the market. Four decades later, it has grown into a $1.4 trillion ecosystem spanning ETFs, derivatives, mutual funds, structured notes and insurance products—and, according to a white paper released by Nasdaq, it may offer cleaner large-cap exposure than the S&P 500.

The paper, the first in a planned series from Nasdaq, traces NDX’s evolution through three phases: an initial period dominated by short-term trading and derivatives activity in the mid-to-late 1990s; a second phase beginning in 1999 with the launch of the QQQ ETF, which opened the index to long-term investors of all kinds; and a third phase defined by customized products such as defined outcome ETFs, structured notes and insurance vehicles.

"It came out the door as a differentiator," said Pranay Dureja, derivatives and QIS strategist at Nasdaq Index Insights and author of the paper. "And naturally it's managed to keep that identity throughout, but it's gone through multiple evolutions to get there."

Those three phases, Dureja argued, now form the three-legged stool of the NDX ecosystem: Derivatives create the liquidity that makes the index tradable; long-only products like QQQ® provide stability, credibility and market confidence; and customized vehicles fill in everything else for investors who want to go beyond simple trading and passive holding.

One feature that distinguishes the NDX from other major indexes is that Nasdaq is the only major index provider whose flagship benchmark exclusively tracks US-listed securities listed on its own exchange. Every company in the NDX is listed on Nasdaq, which given its relatively short history dating back to 1971, automatically skews the index toward more innovative, higher-growth companies.

"Tech companies went from being minuscule parts of the overall market to now being the biggest chunk," said Mark Marex, Global Head of Index Insights at Nasdaq. "Nasdaq, as a function of being the destination exchange for younger, newly listed companies that are owning a bigger share of the economic pie, has made them more and more relevant for investors over time."

The paper argues that the NDX potentially gives market participants a better picture of large-cap stocks than the S&P 500. While large-cap is usually defined as companies with market capitalizations above $10 billion, the paper argues that threshold is too static and hasn't kept pace with how U.S. equity markets have grown over the years.

Using a dynamic measure instead—the average market cap of the bottom fifth percentile of the Nasdaq US Large Cap Index at year-end—the threshold has risen from $4.2 billion in 2011 to $22.9 billion in 2025. By that standard, nearly all NDX constituents qualify as large cap. The S&P 500, by contrast, now contains a significant number of companies that fall below that threshold.

"For about a third of the companies in the S&P 500, you could make a very convincing argument that they're not large-caps," said Marex. "They're too small. They belong in a mid-cap benchmark."

Part of the reason for that drift, Marex explained, is that fewer companies are going public than in prior decades. Startups are staying private longer and growing to greater sizes before going public.

And the Magnificent Seven—all Nasdaq-listed—have accumulated so much market cap that they are effectively pushing up the threshold for what counts as large. "The smallest company in the Nasdaq-100 is much, much bigger nowadays than the S&P 500's smallest," Marex said. "That was not the case 20 or 30 years ago."

The paper stops short of suggesting the Nasdaq-100 should replace the S&P 500 as the default U.S. equity benchmark. Instead, it explains that the two can be used in tandem by savvy investors.

"There's more than one way to build a core equity portfolio," Marex said. "You can use the Nasdaq-100 alongside the S&P as a complement—a natural way to reweight toward bigger, faster-growing, more innovative companies—or you could use it as a different way of thinking about a core portfolio holding altogether."

Underpinning the increased trust in the NDX is its resilience. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the NDX has recovered faster than the broader large-cap market in seven of the eight instances of U.S. market drawdowns greater than 15% —roughly 25% faster than the S&P 500 on average.

"When your foundation of risk is stronger," Dureja said, "there's now appetite to build custom products around it.”

That foundation supports NDX’s future as a key benchmark of the 21st century global economy.

"Whether you're a retail participant or an institutional participant, whether you're someone with a high or low risk tolerance, whether you're a short-term or long-term investor," Dureja said, "we now have an ecosystem that reflects your needs."

Learn more about the Nasdaq-100 Ecosystem whitepaper at this link.

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