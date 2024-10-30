News & Insights

Stocks

ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Shareholder Approvals and Director Elections

October 30, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from ZyVersa Therapeutics ( (ZVSA) ) is now available.

ZyVersa Therapeutics’ recent annual meeting saw key shareholder approvals, including the expansion of the 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, boosting shares reserved for issuance by 150,000. Stockholders elected Min Chul Park, Ph.D. as a Class II director and ratified Marcum LLP as the independent auditor. Additionally, they approved the issuance of 478,600 shares linked to certain warrants, aligning with Nasdaq rules.

Find detailed analytics on ZVSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZVSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.