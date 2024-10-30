ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Shareholder Approvals and Director Elections

An announcement from ZyVersa Therapeutics ( (ZVSA) ) is now available.

ZyVersa Therapeutics’ recent annual meeting saw key shareholder approvals, including the expansion of the 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, boosting shares reserved for issuance by 150,000. Stockholders elected Min Chul Park, Ph.D. as a Class II director and ratified Marcum LLP as the independent auditor. Additionally, they approved the issuance of 478,600 shares linked to certain warrants, aligning with Nasdaq rules.

