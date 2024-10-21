Zymeworks: First patient dosed in Phase 1 trial of ZW171

Zymeworks (ZYME) announced that the first patient has been dosed in the first-in-human Phase 1 trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the investigational therapy ZW171 in the treatment of advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer, NSCLC, and other MSLN-expressing cancers. “We are very pleased to have initiated the clinical evaluation of ZW171 for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC, where it has the potential to be a highly effective therapy with favorable tolerability based on our preclinical research results,” said Jeff Smith, M.D., FRCP, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Zymeworks. “Initiation of this trial marks a significant step forward in our effort to bring a potential new treatment to people living with difficult to treat cancers and highlights our goal to advance two therapeutic candidates, ZW171 and ZW191, into clinical studies in 2024.”

