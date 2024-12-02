Zumiez to Unveil Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $222.9 million, indicating an increase of 3% from last year’s actual.



The bottom line is also expected to have improved year over year. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 3 cents. The consensus figure implies an improvement from a loss of 12 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87.9%.



Factors to Note Ahead of Zumiez’s Q3 Earnings

Zumiez's strategic endeavors revolve around a customer-centric business model, emphasizing strong brands and prudent cost management. The company’s ability to deliver differentiated assortments and implement localized merchandising strategies are likely to have contributed to its third-quarter performance.



Leveraging advanced technology, Zumiez has enhanced the shopping experience across multiple channels. Investments in logistics, planning, allocation and omnichannel capabilities further bolster the company’s competitive edge and support its potential for sustained top-line growth.



Zumiez started the third quarter on a positive note, with comparable sales showing improvement, particularly benefiting from the back-to-school season. This momentum, coupled with positive trends in key categories, such as men's, women's and footwear, positions Zumiez to capture consumer spending. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for comparable store sales indicates a 5% increase.



The company’s emphasis on expanding its private-label portfolio provides a competitive advantage by meeting both trend-driven and value-conscious consumer demands. With consistent year-over-year growth in private-label sales, this segment remains a key revenue driver. Also, technological advancements enable Zumiez to connect with its audience, driving repeat purchases and higher basket sizes.



Zumiez has prioritized improving store productivity over rapid expansion, particularly in Europe, with a strategic focus on full-price selling. This approach has already bolstered merchandising margins in the region.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for ZUMZ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zumiez this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Zumiez has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Torrid Holdings CURV presently has an Earnings ESP of +23.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is likely to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus mark for CURV’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $282.8 million, which indicates 2.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 3 cents, which indicates an increase of 200% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CURV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.9%, on average.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 25 cents, which implies a 26.5% decline year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, which indicates growth of 3.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FND has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.



Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSCO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, which indicates 1.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company is also likely to register a bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus estimate for Victoria's Secret’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 64 cents, indicating a 25.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter. VSCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.

