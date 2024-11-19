ZTO Express reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $532.9M, up 8.7% from last year

Reports Q3 revenue $1.52B, up 17.6% from last year. Parcel volume was 8,723 million, an increase of 15.9% from 7,523 million in the same period of 2023. Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of September 30, 2024. Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of September 30, 2024. Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, “During the third quarter, ZTO maintained high quality of services and customer satisfaction, and achieved 8.72 billion of parcel volume and 2.39 billion of adjusted net income. Our retail volume increased by over 40% year over year for the quarter as we systematically improved cooperations with various ecommerce platforms for reverse logistics, remote area delivery and premium services. Our strategy to improve volume mix has generated very positive contributions to both revenue and operating margin.”

