Zscaler’s Strong Q1 Performance and Strategic Moves

Zscaler ( (ZS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zscaler presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zscaler, Inc. is a leading cloud security company that provides cybersecurity solutions through its Zero Trust Exchange platform, ensuring secure connections between users, devices, and applications globally. In its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial report, Zscaler highlighted a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 26%, reaching $628 million, while also achieving a reduction in GAAP net loss to $12.1 million from the previous year’s $33.5 million. Meanwhile, the company’s non-GAAP net income rose to $124.3 million compared to $86.4 million in the prior year, showcasing a robust financial performance. Key financial metrics reveal a solid increase in deferred revenue by 27% and an impressive free cash flow margin of 46%. Strategically, Zscaler marked a milestone with its cloud platform processing over half a trillion daily transactions and announced new AI and Zero Trust integrations with CrowdStrike and Okta. As Zscaler moves forward, it remains focused on capturing new opportunities in the cloud security domain, leveraging its expanding platform and strategic partnerships to drive growth.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.