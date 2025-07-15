Zscaler Unusual Options Activity For July 15

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ZS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Zscaler. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,240, and 9 calls, totaling $1,208,715.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $370.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.3 $11.4 $370.00 $684.0K 1.2K 605 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $89.45 $88.3 $89.45 $220.00 $89.4K 62 0 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $88.05 $87.25 $87.65 $220.00 $87.6K 62 30 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $87.6 $86.9 $87.6 $220.00 $87.6K 62 20 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.0 $17.25 $17.2 $300.00 $86.0K 905 50

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Zscaler's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 469,109, the ZS's price is up by 0.53%, now at $292.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $356.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $348. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Zscaler with a target price of $365. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Zscaler with a target price of $355.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for ZS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

