News & Insights

Stocks

Zscaler price target raised to $240 from $220 at JPMorgan

November 29, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Brian Essex raised the firm’s price target on Zscaler (ZS) to $240 from $220 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the company’s earnings report due next week. Investor expectations have been mixed, but the firm thinks initial guidance was “conservative,” the bar for Q1 billings growth is “low,” demand remains healthy, and billings are set up well to accelerate, all of which makes the setup through the remainder of its fiscal year “compelling,” the analyst tells investors in a preview. The firm’s raised target reflects higher peer multiples and expectations of acceleration through FY25, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.