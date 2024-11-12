ZoomInfo reports Q3 adjusted EPS 28c, consensus 22c

Reports Q3 revenue $303.6M, consensus $299.38M. “We continued our move up-market, fueled by ZoomInfo (ZI) Copilot and Operations growth, and we delivered strong financial results while improving the quality of new customers that we are bringing in. The entire company is more focused than ever on delighting both our new and existing users via robust product innovation and customer obsession,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo founder and CEO. “Net revenue retention was stable for the third consecutive quarter and we again grew our $100k and million dollar customer cohorts. We remain steadfast in our commitment to growing levered free cash flow per share and driving significant long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.