Zoomd Technologies to Announce Q3 Financial Results

November 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Zoomd Technologies (TSE:ZOMD) has released an update.

Zoomd Technologies is set to report its third-quarter financial results on November 29, 2024, and will hold a conference call to discuss the outcomes. The company offers a mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates multiple media sources, providing advertisers with cost savings and streamlined campaign management.

