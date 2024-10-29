Zoom2u Technologies Sees Revenue Surge and Positive EBITDA

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. (AU:Z2U) has released an update.

Zoom2u Technologies Ltd. has reported a notable financial performance for the first quarter of FY25, achieving a positive EBITDA of $73k and a 17% increase in group revenue compared to the previous corresponding period. The company’s SaaS platform, Locate2u, and its on-demand delivery platform both saw significant revenue growth, with Locate2u increasing by 12% and the delivery platform by 8%. As cash flow from operating activities turned positive, Zoom2u is poised for its peak delivery period in the upcoming festive season.

