Zoom Unveils Zoom Virtual Agent 3.0 To Advance Agentic Automation

(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced on Tuesday has introduced Zoom Virtual Agent 3.0 (ZVA), an upgraded AI-powered customer service solution designed to automate complex interactions and improve first-contact resolution.

Built on Zoom AI Companion 3.0 architecture, the platform orchestrates multi-step workflows across CRM, billing, and order management systems while maintaining governance and transparency.

ZVA 3.0 supports voice and chat, offers enhanced execution capabilities, and enables seamless handoffs to live agents with full context. Future enhancements, expected in Spring 2026, include multimodal AI processing and continuous learning.

Zoom said internal deployment has reduced query misunderstanding rates to zero and increased self-service resolutions, delivering significant operational efficiencies.

ZM is currently trading at $89.71 up $3.65 or 4.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

