Zonte Metals Advances Cross Hills Copper Exploration

Zonte Metals (TSE:ZON) has released an update.

Zonte Metals has made significant strides in its Cross Hills Copper Project by confirming copper mineralization at the K6 target through recent drilling programs. The exploration revealed two styles of copper mineralization, with findings suggesting structural and rheological factors play a crucial role in mineral deposition. These results pave the way for further exploration and drilling to uncover more about the project’s potential.

For further insights into TSE:ZON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.