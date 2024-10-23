News & Insights

Zonte Metals Advances Cross Hills Copper Exploration

October 23, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Zonte Metals (TSE:ZON) has released an update.

Zonte Metals has made significant strides in its Cross Hills Copper Project by confirming copper mineralization at the K6 target through recent drilling programs. The exploration revealed two styles of copper mineralization, with findings suggesting structural and rheological factors play a crucial role in mineral deposition. These results pave the way for further exploration and drilling to uncover more about the project’s potential.

