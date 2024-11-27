News & Insights

Zoned Properties Strengthens Board with New Director

November 27, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Zoned Properties ( (ZDPY) ) has shared an update.

Cole Stevens joins Zoned Properties’ Board of Directors, bringing over a decade of experience in capital markets and strategic growth across various sectors, including healthcare, technology, and real estate. His leadership at AllAccess Capital Markets and expertise in corporate finance are expected to drive value and expansion for the company, particularly in the regulated cannabis real estate industry. Zoned Properties, a Scottsdale-based property investment firm, aims to innovate in real estate development, targeting properties with unique zoning challenges, and Stevens’ insights are seen as instrumental to this mission.

