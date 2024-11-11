News & Insights

Stocks

Zodiac Gold Enhances Share Liquidity with New Deal

November 11, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zodiac Gold Inc (TSE:ZAU) has released an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc. has partnered with Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. to enhance the liquidity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement aims to create a more stable market for Zodiac Gold’s shares, which could attract more investors to the company’s promising gold exploration projects in West Africa.

For further insights into TSE:ZAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.