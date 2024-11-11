Zodiac Gold Enhances Share Liquidity with New Deal

Zodiac Gold Inc (TSE:ZAU) has released an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc. has partnered with Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. to enhance the liquidity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement aims to create a more stable market for Zodiac Gold’s shares, which could attract more investors to the company’s promising gold exploration projects in West Africa.

For further insights into TSE:ZAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.