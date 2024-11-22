ZKH Group enters cooperation agreement with Tmall

ZKH Group (ZKH) announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Tmall with respect to the cooperation between the company’s GBB Platform and Tmall’s industrial product platform. The agreement will be effective until October 31, 2026 when it will be automatically renewed unless either party objects. Under the agreement, the company and Tmall will cooperate to explore commercialization models for the market of industrial products, and facilitate the upgrade and expansion of both parties’ industrial product supplies. In particular, the company will arrange for flagship stores of industrial product brands to join Tmall’s industrial product platform, and Tmall will provide tailored services to the stores and coordinate with its various internal teams to offer support.

