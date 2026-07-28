ZipRecruiters Names Carmen Chan CFO

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, ZipRecruiters, Inc. (ZIP), an online job recruitment site, announced that it has appointed Carmen Chan as the Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17.

Chan will take charge of the company's Accounting and Finance organizations and succeed interim CFO Dave Travers, who will continue his role as the company's President.

Chan joins ZipRecruiters from Barclays, where she had served as Managing Director.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.41 percent lower at $4.1900.

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