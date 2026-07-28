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ZipRecruiters Names Carmen Chan CFO

July 28, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, ZipRecruiters, Inc. (ZIP), an online job recruitment site, announced that it has appointed Carmen Chan as the Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17.

Chan will take charge of the company's Accounting and Finance organizations and succeed interim CFO Dave Travers, who will continue his role as the company's President.

Chan joins ZipRecruiters from Barclays, where she had served as Managing Director.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.41 percent lower at $4.1900.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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