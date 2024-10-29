Zip Co Ltd. Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd. has announced a significant change in its substantial shareholders, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its subsidiaries holding a notable stake in the company. This shift could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence, making it a key point of interest for stakeholders and market watchers.

