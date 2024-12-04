Zip Co Ltd Director Updates Investment Portfolio

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Larry Diamond, a director at Zip Co Ltd, has reported changes in his indirect interest holdings, with no new acquisitions of fully paid ordinary shares. This update reflects his current ownership through Diamond Venture Holdings Pty Ltd and other entities, emphasizing the shifting dynamics of his investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:ZIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.