Zip Co Ltd Director Updates Investment Portfolio

December 04, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Larry Diamond, a director at Zip Co Ltd, has reported changes in his indirect interest holdings, with no new acquisitions of fully paid ordinary shares. This update reflects his current ownership through Diamond Venture Holdings Pty Ltd and other entities, emphasizing the shifting dynamics of his investment portfolio.

