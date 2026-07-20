Zions Bancorp Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $452 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $1.019 billion from $1.051 billion last year.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $452 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.05 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $1.019 Bln vs. $1.051 Bln last year.

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