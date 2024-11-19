Zinzino AB Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Zinzino AB Class B ( (ZNZNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zinzino AB Class B presented to its investors.

Zinzino AB is a Scandinavian-based global direct sales company listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, specializing in personalized nutritional supplements and scientific skincare, with operations spanning over 100 markets worldwide. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Zinzino AB reported a 22% increase in total revenue, amounting to 532.8 million SEK compared to the previous year, despite a dip in profit margins. The company’s EBITDA stood at 63.0 million SEK, with an 11.8% margin, reflecting increased costs associated with market expansions and acquisitions. The company expanded its presence significantly in key regions, with notable growth in North America and APAC, and launched a new collagen product aimed at enhancing skin health. Looking ahead, Zinzino remains focused on achieving its strategic goals, with a target sales growth of at least 20% annually through 2026, while continuing to invest in product development and market expansion efforts.

