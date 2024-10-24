News & Insights

Zimplats Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

October 24, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Zimplats Holdings Limited (AU:ZIM) has released an update.

Zimplats Holdings Limited announced the successful adoption of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of several directors and an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation. The approval of these resolutions reflects the strong support of shareholders, with voting results showing significant majorities in favor. Investors may view these developments as a positive sign of stability and continued governance at Zimplats.

