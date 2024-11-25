News & Insights

Zimmer Biomet receives FDA approval for Oxford Cementless Partial Knee

November 25, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Holdings announced U.S. FDA Premarket Approval Application Supplement approval for the Oxford Cementless Partial Knee. The approval is based on safety and effectiveness data from an Investigational Device Exemption study and non-clinical testing for cementless partial knee replacement, The Oxford Cementless Partial Knee allows surgeons to perform a PKR with improved fixation,2 better long-term implant survival rate2,3 and improved efficiency in the operating room compared to the Oxford Cemented Partial Knee procedure. Following more than 20 years of clinical experience and over 300,000 procedures across Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, the Oxford Cementless Partial Knee is now the only FDA-approved cementless partial knee implant in the U.S.

