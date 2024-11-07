Zillow Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Growth in Several Verticals

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG reported healthy third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed a revenue expansion year over year, backed by strong momentum in all segments.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company has a solid brand position in the residential real estate industry. It boasts 233 million average monthly unique users across the Zillow ecosystem of apps and sites. Zillow’s advanced technology, such as its New Construction marketplace Real Time Touring and software solutions from ShowingTime+, are gaining strong popularity.

Net Income

In the reported quarter, net loss on a GAAP basis was $20 million or 8 cents per share compared with a net loss of $28 million or 12 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company’s net income was $89 million or a gain of 35 cents per share, compared with $83 million of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents.

Zillow Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zillow Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zillow Group, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Quarterly net sales improved to $581 million from $496 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Healthy growth in the residential and rental segment boosted the top line. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558 million.



Residential revenues were $405 million, up 12% year over year from $362 million reported in the year-ago quarter, backed by solid growth in Premier Agent Business. Growth in the New Construction business, healthy demand for ShowingTime+ software solutions and contributions from Follow Up Boss also supported net sales in this vertical.



Rental revenues in the September quarter improved 24% year over year to $123 million, backed by strong signups for multi-family properties. During the quarter, multifamily properties advertising in Zillow reached 47,000, up 34% year over year.



The mortgages segment generated $39 million in revenues, up from $24 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by solid growth in purchase loan origination.

Other Details

Gross profit for the third quarter was $441 million compared with $386 million in the prior-year quarter, with respective margins of 76% and 78%. Operating expenses for the quarter were $486 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s tally of $439 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $127 million, up from $107 million in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by higher-than-expected Residential revenues and cost management.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

Zillow Group generated $306 million in cash from operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $268 million in the prior-year period. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $418 million of convertible senior notes, current portion.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Zillow Group expects total revenues in the range of $525-$540 million. Residential revenues are expected to be in the band of $364-$374 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $90-$105 million. Management expects double-digit revenue growth for 2024, with expansion of adjusted EBITDA margin.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Zillow Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.