Zillow Group names Jun Choo as COO

Zillow (Z) Group announced that tenured Zillow executive Jun Choo has been promoted to COO. Choo joined Zillow Group (ZG) in 2015 through the company’s acquisition of Trulia and has more than two decades of leadership and go-to-market experience in the real estate tech space.

