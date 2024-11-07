Ziff Davis reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.64, consensus $1.51

Reports Q3 revenue $353.6M, consensus $347.13M. “We are very pleased with our third quarter results,” said CEO Vivek Shah. “We are seeing improvements in the businesses that we currently own, as well as opportunities to leverage our strong balance sheet and free cash flows to acquire businesses that we would like to own.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.