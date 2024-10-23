News & Insights

Zicom Group Announces 2024 Hybrid Annual Meeting

Zicom Group Limited (AU:ZGL) has released an update.

Zicom Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 22, offering shareholders the flexibility to attend either in person or virtually. The hybrid meeting aims to broaden participation, encouraging shareholders to engage and vote on key resolutions. The company emphasizes the importance of pre-registration for virtual attendance and provides detailed instructions on proxy voting and communication preferences.

