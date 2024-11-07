News & Insights

Zhongmin Baihui Declares Dividend and Approves Financials

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. (SG:5SR) has released an update.

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting where it received approval for its audited financial statements for the year ending June 2024 and declared a final dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per share. The resolutions were passed by polling, as per Singapore Exchange requirements, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparent corporate governance.

