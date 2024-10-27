Zhongguancun Science-Tech Strikes Major Lease Deal

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease agreement worth RMB117.7 million with a company in the agricultural and forestry waste power generation sector. The deal involves acquiring and leasing back biomass power generation equipment over a 60-month period, highlighting Zhongguancun’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market. This transaction marks a notable move underlining the company’s focus on leveraging its financial resources effectively.

For further insights into HK:1601 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.