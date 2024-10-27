News & Insights

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Strikes Major Lease Deal

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease agreement worth RMB117.7 million with a company in the agricultural and forestry waste power generation sector. The deal involves acquiring and leasing back biomass power generation equipment over a 60-month period, highlighting Zhongguancun’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market. This transaction marks a notable move underlining the company’s focus on leveraging its financial resources effectively.

