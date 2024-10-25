News & Insights

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing’s Q3 2024 Financial Update

October 25, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting its financial performance in accordance with PRC accounting standards. While these figures provide insights into the company’s financial health, investors are cautioned to consider potential adjustments during the auditing process. Caution is advised when making investment decisions based on these preliminary results.

