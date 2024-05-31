News & Insights

Zhongguancun Proposes Key Corporate Governance Changes

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1601) has released an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, reflecting new guidelines from the Beijing municipality’s state-owned assets authorities. These changes aim to adjust the roles and expressions of the Communist Party organizations within the company. Shareholders are to vote on these modifications at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

