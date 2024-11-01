News & Insights

Zhongchao Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

November 01, 2024 — 05:17 pm EDT

Zhongchao (ZCMD) has released an update.

Zhongchao Inc. reported a mixed financial performance for the first half of 2024, with total revenues declining to $8.35 million from $10.38 million in 2023. Despite this, the company managed to achieve a net income of $182,933 due to improved cost management and reduced operating expenses. The balance sheet showed a slight decrease in total assets to $24.03 million, while liabilities remained relatively stable.

