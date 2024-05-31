Zhong Ao Home Unanimous Shareholder Support

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited (HK:1538) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Zhong Ao Home Group Limited passed all proposed resolutions with unanimous shareholder approval. Key approvals included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members. Shareholder confidence was evident as the resolutions received a 100% vote in favor, indicating strong backing for the company’s direction.

