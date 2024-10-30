Zhihu Inc. Successfully Closes Share Buyback Offer

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.

Zhihu Inc. has successfully closed its voluntary cash offer to buy back up to 46.9 million Class A Ordinary Shares, with a total of 33 million shares being bought back, representing 70.4% of the maximum target. The company will pay approximately HK$300.8 million for these shares, which will be canceled upon completion of the transaction, expected by November 8, 2024.

