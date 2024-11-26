Zhihu Inc. Renews Key Agreements with Tencent

Zhihu, Inc. Class A (HK:2390) has released an update.
Zhihu Inc. has announced the renewal of its agreements with Tencent and China Literature, extending the collaboration for three years starting January 2025. The agreements include provisions for marketing, cloud, and technical services, as well as payment services, highlighting Tencent’s significant influence as a substantial shareholder. These strategic moves are subject to reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong’s listing rules, providing a stable framework for Zhihu’s future operations.
