Zhejiang Taimei Ends Stabilization Period for Global Offering

November 03, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co Ltd Class H (HK:2576) has released an update.

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. recently concluded the stabilization period for its Global Offering, led by Morgan Stanley Asia Limited. Despite over-allocating over 3.8 million H Shares, the over-allotment option was not exercised, resulting in no additional shares being issued. This marks a significant step in the company’s stock market journey, capturing the interest of investors in the Hong Kong market.

