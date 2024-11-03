Zhejiang Taimei Ends Stabilization Period for Global Offering

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co Ltd Class H (HK:2576) has released an update.

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. recently concluded the stabilization period for its Global Offering, led by Morgan Stanley Asia Limited. Despite over-allocating over 3.8 million H Shares, the over-allotment option was not exercised, resulting in no additional shares being issued. This marks a significant step in the company’s stock market journey, capturing the interest of investors in the Hong Kong market.

