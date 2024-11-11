Zhejiang Leapmotor’s Revenue Surges in Q3 2024

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9863) has released an update.

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. reported impressive Q3 2024 results with a significant 83.9% revenue increase from the previous quarter, driven by strong product deliveries and an optimized sales structure. Despite a net loss of RMB690 million, the company narrowed its losses compared to the previous year, thanks to improved cost management and increased sales volumes. The company’s robust growth in vehicle sales, particularly in its C Series models, underscores its technological innovation and commitment to affordable, high-quality products.

For further insights into HK:9863 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.