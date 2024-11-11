News & Insights

Zhejiang Leapmotor’s Revenue Surges in Q3 2024

November 11, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9863) has released an update.

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., Ltd. reported impressive Q3 2024 results with a significant 83.9% revenue increase from the previous quarter, driven by strong product deliveries and an optimized sales structure. Despite a net loss of RMB690 million, the company narrowed its losses compared to the previous year, thanks to improved cost management and increased sales volumes. The company’s robust growth in vehicle sales, particularly in its C Series models, underscores its technological innovation and commitment to affordable, high-quality products.

