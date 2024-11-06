Zevia sees Q4 revenue $38M-$40M, consensus $40.65M

The Company is updating its guidance for the full year of 2024 to reflect recent results. Net sales for the full year of 2024 are now expected to be in the range of $154M to $156M , consensus $158.7M… For the fourth quarter of 2024, net sales are expected to be in the range of $38M to $40M . Adjusted EBITDA losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 are expected to be in the range of $1.8M to $2.2M .

