Zeus Resources Amends Constitution to Streamline Leadership

Zeus Resources Ltd. (ASX: ZEU) has successfully amended its constitution following shareholder approval to remove specific clauses regarding director appointments by key stakeholders. This change, confirmed at the company’s recent AGM, marks a significant move in streamlining its leadership structure.

