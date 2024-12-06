Zeus Resources Amends Constitution to Streamline Leadership

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.
Zeus Resources Ltd. (ASX: ZEU) has successfully amended its constitution following shareholder approval to remove specific clauses regarding director appointments by key stakeholders. This change, confirmed at the company’s recent AGM, marks a significant move in streamlining its leadership structure.
