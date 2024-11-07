Zeta Global Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 11, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, met once and missed in one instance, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 9%.

Zeta Global’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZETA’s revenues is pegged at $248.5 million, indicating a 31.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We anticipate better-than-expected growth in insurance and automotive verticals, and improvement in agency business, driven by the addition of brands across several verticals, to have fueled the top line. We expect scaled customer average revenues per unit to have been fuelled by superscale customers, many of whom were large agencies adding incremental brands.

Increasing brand exposure is likely to have strengthened ZETA’s ability to enhance its competitive position via internal development while remaining positive for accretive transactions, which is expected to have augmented its platform, accelerate market penetration and deliver customer value.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating an 88.9% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from a strong margin performance.

What Our Model Says About ZETA

Our model predicts a likely earnings beat for Zeta Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zeta Global has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

