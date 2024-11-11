News & Insights

Zeta Global sees Q4 revenue $293M-$297M, consensus $268.8M

November 11, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Zeta Global (ZETA) “increasing Q4 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $64.9M to $66.9M, up $6.5 million at the midpoint from the prior midpoint of guidance of $59.4 million. The revised guidance range represents a year-over-year increase of 45% to 49% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9% to 22.8%.”

