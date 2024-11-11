News & Insights

Zeta Global reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $53.6M vs. $33.7M last year.

November 11, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $268.3M, consensus $252.5M. Reports Q3 Scaled Customer ARPU to $557K, a record increase of 33% Y/Y. “The bets we made seven years ago on AI, the investment in a ‘1 of 1′ marketing platform, and our commitment to our customers’ success has resulted in record setting third-quarter financial results, above of our previously raised guidance,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta. “Our momentum can be directly linked to the acceleration of the AI revolution where Marketing is at the forefront. This is creating unprecedented opportunity for disruptive technology like the Zeta Marketing Platform, which is winning in the marketplace and winning big.”

