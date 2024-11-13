Zeta Global price target raised to $41 from $30 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $41 from $30 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Q3 revenue beat initial guidance by 12%, or 5.5% excluding political spend, while Q4 revenue increased from initial guidance by 11%, or 2% ex political spend and M&A, the analyst tells investors. The preliminary FY25 view suggesting political headwinds/M&A tailwinds net to mid-20s growth “may fall short” of expectations after a 50%-plus move over the last three months, adds the analyst.
