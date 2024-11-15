Zeta Global price target lowered to $26 from $41 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter lowered the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $26 from $41 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Shares fell 40% following a short seller report published Wednesday, but the firm has “outstanding questions that keep us from stepping in,” the analyst tells investors. It will take time for the market, and the firm, to become comfortable with the issues raised and the firm thinks the range of outcomes “presents a less favorable risk-adjusted return,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZETA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.