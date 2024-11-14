Zeta Global price target lowered to $24 from $42 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst David Hynes lowered the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $24 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted the release of a short report which Canaccord admits was well constructed and deeply researched. They spoke with management who made a clear emphasis that Zeta abides by the letter of the law when it comes to its data collection processes. but the firm admits, it’s probably right to think that Zeta is operating in an area closer to the legal edge without crossing any lines.

