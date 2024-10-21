Zeta Global Expands with LiveIntent Acquisition

Zeta Global Holdings Corp ( (ZETA) ) has shared an update.

Zeta Global has completed its acquisition of LiveIntent, enhancing its AI-powered marketing capabilities with LiveIntent’s assets, publisher network, and channels. This $250 million deal, with potential earnout payments, strengthens Zeta’s position in the market, promising improved financial performance and expanded opportunities for direct customer engagement. The integration is set to boost gross margins and shift revenue from agency to direct channels, marking a strategic expansion of Zeta’s marketing platform.

