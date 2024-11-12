Zest S.p.A. Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Positive EBITDA

LVenture Group S.p.A. (IT:ZEST) has released an update.

Zest S.p.A. reported a significant increase in its investment portfolio to €57.55 million by the end of September 2024, driven by a strategic merger and organizational restructuring. The company’s revenues rose to €6.12 million, and it achieved a positive EBITDA of €10.35 million, despite a net financial debt of €7.84 million. A notable post-period event includes the planned sale of its stake in Checkmoov S.r.l., expected to be finalized by year-end.

For further insights into IT:ZEST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.