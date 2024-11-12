Zest S.p.A. Reports Strong Portfolio Growth and Positive EBITDA

LVenture Group S.p.A. (IT:ZEST) has released an update.
Zest S.p.A. reported a significant increase in its investment portfolio to €57.55 million by the end of September 2024, driven by a strategic merger and organizational restructuring. The company’s revenues rose to €6.12 million, and it achieved a positive EBITDA of €10.35 million, despite a net financial debt of €7.84 million. A notable post-period event includes the planned sale of its stake in Checkmoov S.r.l., expected to be finalized by year-end.
