Zest Exits Cardo AI with Impressive Returns

LVenture Group S.p.A. (IT:ZEST) has released an update.

Zest S.p.A. has successfully exited its investment in fintech startup Cardo AI, achieving a return of over 17 times its initial investment. The exit was part of Cardo AI’s $15 million Series A round, led by Blackstone and Fintop Capital, and marks a significant milestone for Zest’s investment in AI-driven technologies. This move highlights the growing international appeal of Italian startups in the fintech space.

