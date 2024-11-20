Zest Exits Cardo AI with Impressive Returns

LVenture Group S.p.A. (IT:ZEST) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Zest S.p.A. has successfully exited its investment in fintech startup Cardo AI, achieving a return of over 17 times its initial investment. The exit was part of Cardo AI’s $15 million Series A round, led by Blackstone and Fintop Capital, and marks a significant milestone for Zest’s investment in AI-driven technologies. This move highlights the growing international appeal of Italian startups in the fintech space.
For further insights into IT:ZEST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.