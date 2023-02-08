Zeskind Benjamin J. Increases Position in Immuneering (IMRX)

Fintel reports that Zeskind Benjamin J. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.50MM shares of Immuneering Corporation Class A (IMRX). This represents 13.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.36MM shares and 12.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 333.94% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering is $17.75. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 333.94% from its latest reported closing price of $4.09.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering is $0MM, a decrease of 65.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 51.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMRX is 0.0705%, an increase of 355.8476%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 12,231K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,663,492 shares representing 13.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142,829 shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 35.27% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,286,181 shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,184,909 shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199,209 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 133.57% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,620,518 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640,387 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 167.28% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,295,329 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296,469 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 166.25% over the last quarter.

